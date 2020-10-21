Italian Refrigeration Firm to Reinvest in Columbus, Create 200 Jobs

After entering the U.S. market through an acquisition of a leading provider of refrigeration products, Italy-based Epta is recommitting to Columbus, Ga.

Kysor Warren Epta U.S. will spent $27 million on an expansion that will create 200 manufacturing jobs and anchor the company’s North American headquarters in the West Georgia city.

Damon Wyatt, vice president and general manager of the company, said during an Oct. 8 announcement event that the company’s confidence in Columbus was rooted in its history as well as the prospect of recruiting a solid workforce.

“In addition growing our services and product offerings through this expansion, Kysor Warren is also going to invest in training,” Mr. Wyatt said. “We’re going to have a state-of-the-art training center to train contractors, students, consultants — and it will be in this building.”

Kysor Warren had operated a factory in Columbus since 1984 and a corporate office since 2002, but staying there wasn’t a given after the Milan firm spent $49 million to purchase it away from Dallas-based Lennox International in 2019.

To those tasked with keeping the company in the community, Georgia’s relational approach to recruitment overseas paid off.

“Epta group’s commitment to Georgia really is a testament to our state’s relationship approach to doing business with our international partners,” said Brian Sillitto, executive vice president of economic development for the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, echoing the language in the state’s news release.

The same morning as the announcement, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson was in Milan with the state’s European team (based out of Munich) thanking the Epta leadership for the expansion.

“Italy continues to be an important market for international investment in our state. In fact, Epta’s operations are one of over 140 Italian facilities that employ more than 5,000 Georgians,” Mr. Wilson said in a release.

This was the second Italian investment announced for Georgia in as many weeks; after visiting Germany, Mr. Wilson had already stopped by the home factory of La Regina di San Marzano, which had announced a $20 million tomato sauce plant that would create 250 jobs and source local ingredients.

Those interested in Kysor Warren jobs should visit https://www.kysorwarren.com/en

Watch the press announcement below: