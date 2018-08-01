Japanese Manufacturer Doubling Down on Macon

Nichiha USA is doubling down on Macon.

Eleven years after putting a $100 million plant in the Middle Georgia city, the Japanese building materials company is expanding to the tune of $120 million, a project that will create 74 new jobs.

Nichiha, which makes fiber cement siding, has used Georgia as its U.S. base for 20 years.

“The success we’ve had in the U.S. market, particularly in the southeastern region of the country, has been particularly gratifying,” said Yoichi Ichimura, CEO of Nichiha, in a Georgia Department of Economic Development news release. “We are so pleased to be expanding our manufacturing in Macon and creating more jobs and economic benefits for the area. We look forward to many years of mutual success.”

Macon is the cradle of Japanese investment in Georgia, playing host to the first manufacturer from the country, YKK, which maintains a major factory there more than 40 years after its initial investment.

