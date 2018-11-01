Jimmy Carter to Headline Methodist Church’s Korea Peace Forum in Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter is set to headline the United Methodist Church’s three-day summit in Atlanta on achieving lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

The peace forum will be hosted by UMC Global Ministries, the denomination’s Atlanta-based missions arm. Along with ecumenical leaders from Korea and beyond, the event will be attended by a range of high-ranking dignitaries, from former U.S. ambassador to South Korea James Laney to current Korean consul general in the Southeast Young-jun Kim.

Mr. Carter will address the group during a public opening session Nov. 9, offering his perspective on current events — including the historic June summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore — as well as addressing the role of the church in the peace process.

Methodists have been active in Korea for more than a century; the first protestant missionaries arrived in 1885. The Presbyterian church also has a strong presence in the country.

The headquarters of Global Ministries moved from New York City to Atlanta’s Grace United Methodist in 2016. It opened a Seoul office in April 2017 with the goal of working toward peace and reconciliation by establishing new partnerships across Asia.

