Kia’s Georgia Plant to Suspend Production for Two Weeks Starting March 30 

March 24, 2020 | Trevor Williams

Kia began producing its new Telluride SUV last February. The factory will shut down for two weeks March 30.

Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia is set to suspend production at the West Point plant for two weeks starting March 30, the Korean-owned auto maker announced Tuesday. 

The west Georgia factory that churns out 340,000 vehicles annually shut down production for two days last week, but employees returned to work Monday. 

The planned two-week closure will include a previously scheduled shutdown April 6-10 to change equipment to produce a different model. The company expects to go back to full production April 13. 

Supply-chain problems were cited as the reason for the closure. Lockdowns in China and Korea, the outbreak’s source and second-hit country, respectively, have roiled Asian supply chains, though both countries are trying to get back on their feet. 

A spokesman said the none of Kia’s 2,700 team members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and despite predictions of a coming recession and indications that thousands of Georgians in certain sectors could be laid off, Kia has not yet cut any workers. 

