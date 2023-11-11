A maker of seats, arm rests and head rests for Kia and Hyundai plans to invest $24 million and hire 100 people in Coweta County, Gov. Brian Kemp announed Nov. 1.

Hyundai Industrial Co. Ltd. is the latest in parade of suppliers coming to Georgia. Like others, it plans to serve both the expanding Kia plant in West Point and Hyundai’s Metaplant under construction near Savannah.

“With Kia in West Georgia and Hyundai on the eastern coast, suppliers like Hyundai Industrial can locate almost anywhere in the state and still be center of at least two major manufacturers,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a news release.

Based in Ulsan, South Korea, Hyundai Industrial will enter the U.S. through a subsidiary, HDI America Inc., which has purchased an existing building at 83 Amlajack Way near Interstate 85.

Established in 1978, the parent company operates two plants in Korea and two in China, with 174 total employees and annual revenues of 264 billion Korean won, or about $200 million, according to its website.

Team Leader Woosuck Kim said the company is “excited to be part of the e-mobility transition happening in Georgia.”