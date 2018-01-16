London-Based Mobile Society’s New Office Nestles Between Midtown, Buckhead

GSMA, a London-based, global association of 800 mobile network operators, has long seen Atlanta as its beachhead into North America. Finally, it’s own offices are inside the city limits.

The association last week moved its Atlanta headquarters, which covers the Western Hemisphere, from its more than 10-year perch in Sandy Springs to the Armour Yards nestled on future Beltline pathways between Midtown and Buckhead.

The move brought 90 employees into a 15,000-square-foot office that better positions the association to benefit from the city’s “dynamic tech scene,” leaders said.

“This central location puts us in much closer proximity to emerging startups and tech incubators, university research and development facilities, and of course, some of the world’s leading brands across many different sectors,” said Mats Granryd, director general of GSMA, in a statement.

GSMA operates Mobile World Congress Americas, a spinoff of the popular Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, often attended by Atlanta delegations raising the city’s flag as a mobility center.