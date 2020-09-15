Mayor’s Office Seeks Export Feedback to Guide Global Business Programs

The City of Atlanta’s Office of International Affairs is seeking feedback from local companies to improve its export- and global business-related content.

In previous years, the mayor’s office has assisted business through its Passport to Export programs, which connected companies to trade resources.

More recently during the pandemic, it has highlighted export successes through business webinars focused on female exporters and virtual missions linking Atlanta with places like Argentina.

The survey, which gauges the companies’ baseline for global business engagement, seeks feedback on whether they would be interested in an export mentorship program, virtual trade missions or growing knowledge about specific markets.

Take the survey here by Sept. 25.

For more information, contact Cesar Vence at cvence@atlantaga.gov.