Mexico’s CEMEX to Donate Concrete to Help Build Soccer Fields Near MARTA Stations

Mexican cement giant CEMEX will donate concrete to be used in the construction of youth soccer fields adjacent to transit stations in Atlanta.

CEMEX subsidiary Ready Mix USA is to provide 100 cubic yards for curbs and sidewalks at the fields being created by Soccer in the Streets, a local nonprofit building a “League of Stations” in partnership with MARTA and other community organizations.

The nonprofit made headlines globally by introducing the first soccer pitch inside a transit station at Five Points, MARTA’s main interchange in the heart of downtown.

By building the linked network, Soccer in the Streets aims to remedy one of the biggest impediments to participation in soccer for inner city communities: access.

That’s vital for an organization that teaches life skills through sport. A new StationSoccer location recently opened at MARTA’s West End station; the next one is planned for East Point.

CEMEX announced its donation at the July conclave of its global executives: IGNITE 2019, an internal conference that includes the members of the U.S. team and calls on them to interact with community organizations.

“We are proud to support Soccer in the Streets. Our responsible business strategy closely aligns with the organization’s mission to help youth develop employable skills and promote healthy lifestyles,” said Alberto de Armas, CEMEX senior vice president for human resources, in a news release, adding that the company would work with the organization more through its volunteer program.

That involvement is just as important as the donation, said Sanjay Patel, director of strategic projects for Soccer in the Streets.

“We truly appreciate the role CEMEX is playing as we continue to grow the game and make an impact where it’s most needed,” Mr. Patel said.

CEMEX is ubiquitous throughout the U.S., with 11 cement plants, 50 terminals, 50 quarries and 270 ready-mix concrete plants. That includes 51 locations in Georgia. The company is in the midst of a digital transformation of its business.

Atlanta is no stranger to Latin American cement giants: Colombian subsidiary Argos USA has its headquarters in the metro area, as well as a wide variety of mixing plants around Georgia.

Soccer in the Streets is a mainstay of Atlanta’s international community. The organization hosts a Nations Cup fundraiser each year, a tournament where players accept pledges and compete for “national” teams representing their country of choice. A similar model is employed with the ATL Champions League, where fans compete under the banner of their favorite global clubs, from Atlanta United to Liverpool FC.

German-born Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel has even joined into the fundraising fray with a September golf tournament — the Gresselmania Golf Classic — that will benefit Soccer in the Streets.

Learn more about Soccer in the Streets and donate here.