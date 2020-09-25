New Directory: International Buyers, Meet Georgia Exporters

This guest commentary was written by Mary Waters, Deputy Commissioner for International Trade at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, which has compiled the online Export Georgia, USA Directory to connect global buyers with Georgia-based suppliers.

As we continue to emerge from the impacts of a global pandemic, the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) International Trade team continues to work with our global partners to keep the spotlight on exporting.

Today, our state’s partnership approach to economic development is more powerful than ever, and global engagement is critically important for domestic and international businesses. In 2019, exports from the state of Georgia reached 214 unique markets, and Georgia ranks as the 12th largest exporting state in the United States. In the past decade, Georgia exports have grown by 43 percent.

As Georgia businesses look to sustain their customer base, continue to grow, or enter new markets, we are committed to continuing to work with our international community across the state and Georgia’s international representatives in 12 strategic markets to find these new opportunities for mutual success.

Positive trade partnerships forge better relationships and greater economic success for all participants. Total trade exceeded $143.3 billion in 2019, spanning 221 countries and territories, and the state’s top trading partners include China, Germany, Mexico, Canada and Korea. Georgia’s total trade value has nearly doubled in the past 10 years, making the state the epicenter of global trade in the Southeast.

Our goal is to keep those trade partnerships strong and producing results.

Our services for Georgia companies are made stronger thanks to these partnerships, and we want our international community to have a quick and easy way to obtain the resources they need from our Georgia businesses, too.

That’s why this year our team launched a new marketing tool, the Export Georgia, USA Directory. This free resource provides a platform for international buyers to connect with Georgia suppliers who want to explore new business opportunities. Utilizing digital tools enhances business connections, and our new online marketing directory offers a place to connect, easily find quality Georgia-made and Georgia-grown products, and spur new international connections.

GDEcD’s International Trade team helps Georgia companies pursue long-term growth strategies by focusing on export development.

By knowing our international clients and putting the emphasis on customized service, we are excited to support Georgia businesses and guide them through the process of identifying and reaching new markets.

As we await word that in-person trade shows and international travel can safely resume, Georgia is committed to helping to foster new international relationships and build on our long-standing international partnerships.

This new Export Georgia, USA Directory was created to provide virtual connections to promote and encourage international sales. It is only one of our International Trade team’s offerings that provide immediate access to global insights and global connections.

We know that 2020 has thrown curve balls at everyone. But international trade is part of Georgia’s DNA. Even in the midst of the pandemic, our team assisted more than 900 Georgia companies located in 119 counties, and we are committed to getting back on track for record-setting trade numbers once again.

Our International Trade team is working hard to build on our assets, and this new database will help further our partnerships and goals. It’s just one of the ways the Georgia Department of Economic Development looks forward to continuing to support the relationship between our international community and Georgia businesses.

To learn more visit www.georgia.org/international/trade.