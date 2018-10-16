New Flanders Trade Rep Arrives in Atlanta 

A new trade representative for the Belgian region of Flanders has taken up the Atlanta post vacated when former commissioner Wim Van Cauteren left for Mexico City last September.

Flanders Investment and Trade has tapped Conny Van Wulpen comes to Atlanta off of a seven-year stint at the organization’s office in Casablanca, Morocco. Before that, her 19-year career with the agency includes stints in Montreal and Lyon, France.

She will also represent the Brussels region here in the South.

“We are happy that Belgium’s representation in the Southeast U.S. is at full strength again,” said Belgian Consul General William De Baets in an emailed statement to Global Atlanta. “We are looking forward to working together to further strengthen the business relations between our countries and regions.”

The Flanders office aims to help companies in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina seek out investments and boost trade with Flemish-speaking region.

Flanders is no stranger to Atlanta. In addition to its longtime presence through an office here (now housed within the consulate), the region’s minister-president accompanied Dutch prime minister on a joint trade mission to the city in 2015 focusing on fintech, cybersecurity and logistics. Located in the Flemish capital, the Port of Antwerp is the second largest by tonnage in Europe. It also has a strong presence of chemical and petrochemical companies.

Contact Mrs. Van Wulpen at atlanta@fitagency.com or by phone at (404) 659-9611.

Learn more about the Belgian consulate here.