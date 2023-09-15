Georgia’s international offices continue to invite companies around the state to fill demonstrated demand for products around the world.

In this month’s newsletter from the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Trade Division, new leads include a solar panel mounting racks in Canada, frozen chicken and peanuts in Chile and pecans in Japan.

The state has 12 international offices promoting inbound investment and the state’s helping exporters find partners and research market opportunities abroad.

Companies interested in supplying these products should contact Knali Price at kprice@georgia.org for more information.