Editor’s note: This article was contributed by Paula Henao, Global Real Estate Advisor with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, as part of her annual advertising partnership with Global Atlanta.

Atlanta is a magnet for domestic and international professionals and families. The bustling metropolis boasts more than 330 U.S. and global headquarters, attracting companies seeking expansion and relocation. But beyond its business appeal, Atlanta’s irresistible charm lies in its vibrant culture, entertainment scene and high quality of life enhanced by a mild climate and beautiful green spaces.

These qualities make Atlanta attractive to national and international buyers and represent a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking to acquire property, whether as a primary residence or as a form of investment.

However, newcomers to the city can become overwhelmed with the myriad of housing choices available. The metro area is large, and people unfamiliar with the different suburbs and neighborhoods may find it difficult to decide where in the city to live or invest.

To address this need, Global Real Estate Advisor Paula Henao with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty has created a comprehensive relocation resources website that is an indispensable guide for anyone looking to relocate or invest in Atlanta. From insightful market outlooks to detailed neighborhood information and personalized assistance, the relocation guide empowers individuals and families to make informed choices that align with their unique preferences and lifestyle.

Why Atlanta?

Atlanta’s employment rate has rebounded rapidly after the pandemic, outpacing the rest of the nation. With a staggering growth rate of approximately 80,000 people moving here per year, the metro area is predicted to reach 8.6 million residents by 2050. This rapid expansion makes Atlanta one of the top markets for net migration and an attractive destination for national and international buyers and investors.

Despite its growth, Atlanta has maintained its affordability. The cost of living is below the national average, making it an enticing choice compared to cities like New York, Chicago or San Francisco. Housing prices are on the rise, but they remain reasonable, offering excellent value for investment.

Atlanta’s diverse neighborhoods cater to various lifestyles and preferences, offering a mix of urban living, suburban communities and historic districts. The metro area is not only among the top 10 markets for absolute net migrations, but the pace of growth is also the fourth highest in the nation and is expected to continue that momentum.

Atlanta Relocation Guide

To best navigate the Atlanta real estate market, Ms. Henao recommends contracting a professional like herself who understands the market and, especially, the needs of incoming international professionals.

“Learning about the different pockets in the metro area with the assistance of the right relocation professional is crucial for a successful move. A relocation expert who understands your personal, cultural, work-commute and lifestyle requirements will be able to pair those with the right location,” Ms. Henao comments. “They can also connect you to the right network for legal, financing, taxes and other guidance for buying or selling property in Georgia.”

In conjunction with hiring a relocation expert, newcomers can utilize Ms. Henao’s relocation resources page, which features:

A searchable database of listings for sale

Maps of various metro Atlanta neighborhoods and demographic statistics

Links to Atlanta suburbs’ city websites

Links to school listings and rankings

Links to activities, restaurants and entertainment information

Presentations on “Why Atlanta” for relocating and investing

Atlanta Beltline information

information Blogs on real estate trends and more

Ms. Henao asserts that newcomers can rest assured they will find the perfect place to call home in this dynamic and thriving metropolis.

“Atlanta will continue to shine as a beacon of opportunity and growth, captivating both domestic and international individuals with its flourishing economy, vibrant culture and attractive quality of life. As the city’s population continues to surge, the real estate market flourishes, presenting a golden opportunity for buyers and investors alike,” she says.

