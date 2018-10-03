Newnan Auto Investor Has Global Ties, Especially in China

While based in the U.S., a new investor adding 30 jobs at its recently purchased plant in Newnan has significant international ties, especially in China.

Vintech Industries, a supplier of plastic parts including moldings and seals that help keep car doors closed, said Tuesday it would add a retooled, 30,000-square-foot Coweta County factory to its global sourcing base. The factory is set to come online in the first quarter of 2019, and the company is set to receive training assistance from Georgia Quick Start.

Vintech was formed in Imlay City, Mich., just outside of Detroit in 2004, but it has expanded overseas to serve its customer base of more than 125 companies and now has facilities in Mexico, Portugal and China. As a tier-two auto supplier, Vintech sends parts to the companies that supply OEM auto makers directly.

Its China ties grew even stronger when Weizhong “Frank” Mu, bought in as a partner in 2013, taking over shares of one of the company’s co-founder and becoming chief financial officer.

Mr. Mu previously served as vice president and a board member of publicly listed Chinese auto parts company Minth Group, which is based in the city of Ningbo.

Vintech’s Chinese facility sits in Ninghai, a county under the Ningbo municipality in Zhejiang province on China’s east coast, about two hours’ drive south of Shanghai.