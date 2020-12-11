Northern Irish Tech Firm to Employ 137 at Buckhead Office

A software and digital technology from the United Kingdom is to invest $1.2 million at a new Fulton County office employing 137 people.

Based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Kainos builds customized digital services for public, corporate and health care clients, with a particular focus on enterprise resource planning systems.

The office will be located at 3280 Peachtree Road Northeast in Buckhead. The British Consulate-General joined Invest Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power and Georgia Department of Economic Development in helping recruit the firm.

Kainos was drawn to Atlanta not only for its tech bona fides, which have experienced a boost in recent weeks, but also for the educated, available workforce and what executives see as the broader ethos of the city.

“It’s a great cultural fit too,” said Kainos Vice President Nigel Hutchinson in news release. “We’re open and supportive, ambitious and solutions-oriented, and people who join us here in Atlanta will find they’re joining a global team eager to share knowledge and build on success that has been in development for over 30 years.”

Kainos has more than 1,500 workers in 13 offices across the United Kingdom, Europe and the U.S.

Georgia has long had strong tech connections with the island of Ireland, including the British region of Northern Ireland. Atlanta-based Riskonnect in March opened a Belfast office, announcing it would hire 100 people as it expanded in the U.K. through an acquisition.