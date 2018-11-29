Novelis to Invest $175M in Brazil Aluminum Recycling and Production Plant 

Novelis Inc. is set to invest $175 million to upgrade its already massive plant between Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where it collects and recycles scrap aluminum into ingots that are flattened into rolled products.

The project at the remote Pindamonhangaba plant is to create more than 50 new jobs as the Atlanta-based adds 17 percent more aluminum sheet capacity and 13.3 percent more recycling capacity, up to 680 kilotonnes and 450 kilotonnes, respectively.

The investment also includes the purchase of 90 acres of land for expansion, along with a new water sourcing system, which Novelis officials said in a Nov. 13 news release shows their commitment to sustainability.

The company also won the support of Investe SP, the state investment promotion agency for the state of Sao Paulo.

“It’s very important for the state of Sao Paulo to contribute to this high value-added project. Sao Paulo needs initiatives like this that promote the economic, social and environmental development of the state,” agency director Sergio Costa said in a news release.

No incentives were disclosed in the news release, but the plant is a major driver of economic growth in the state. Established in 1977, it employs more than 1,100 people.

Atlanta-based Novelis is a subsidiary of India’s Aditya Birla Group and posted revenues of about $11.5 billion in 2017. Its Atlanta headquarters is located just across the driveway from the Brazilian consulate in Buckhead’s Alliance Center development.