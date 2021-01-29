OldCastle Facility to Create Up to 50 Jobs in Floyd County

Irish building materials giant Oldcastle APG’s lawn and garden division is putting a new facility in Rome, an investment that will employ up to 50 people after it begins production in the spring of 2022.

Located on 40 newly purchased acres, the company will build a small facility for mulch bagging, though most dyeing and preparation work will be done outdoors. The full capital investment was not disclosed.

The facility will be the division’s second in Georgia, complementing the first in Shady Dale, which sits south of Interstate 20 about 60 miles from Atlanta.

According to Oldcastle APG President Tim Ortman, Floyd County won out after a search that spanned 12 northwest Georgia counties.

“Throughout our search, representatives from Floyd County exhibited great interest and support for our project. They worked tirelessly to bring APG to Rome, Georgia,” Mr. Ortman said in a news release.

The facility also represents second Irish investment in Floyd County in as many years, following the announcement last March that Kerry Group would invest $125 million in a factory slated to open this year.

Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority, told Global Atlanta the community would “absolutely” court more Irish investment following these two successes.

“It is with pleasure that we welcome another global company to our manufacturing community, and I look forward to a long and successful relationship,” Ms. Kendrick said in a news release.

OldCastle APG is a subsidiary of Ireland’s CRH Americas, the U.S. arm of one of the largest building materials companies in the world. CRH employs more than 79,000 people across 30 countries. Oldcastle APG produces brands like Belgard and Westile pavers, Sakrete concrete, mortar and stucco mixes and Jolly Gardener and Timberline mulches, soils and soil amendments.