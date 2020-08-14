OneTrust Rides Global Privacy Rules to Top of Inc. 5000 List 

The statistic is so large it’s almost hard to fathom: Atlanta-based OneTrust has posted a mind-boggling 48,337 percent growth rate in the last three years, putting it at the top of the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies in the United States.

But the privacy software provider’s uncanny timing and growth has a lot to do with the global environment.

OneTrust started with “dual headquarters” in Atlanta and London, as well as an office in Munich, as the United Kingdom moved ahead with plans to leave the European Union and the latter put in place its General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which sent companies scrambling to ensure they wouldn’t run afoul of regulators in 2018.

With Europe taking the lead, the privacy dominoes continued to fall, with Brazil implementing a similar rule and California following suit that same year.

Following a $210 million Series B capital raise that valued OneTrust at $2.7 billion, the company now claims 6,000 customers in 100 countries, with 1,500 employees across 12 offices including in global cities like Bangalore, India; Melbourne, Australia; Munich, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Paris and Sao Paulo.

Filter to see a list of 199 Georgia firms on the Inc. 5000 list here.

OneTrust is hiring, with 26 jobs posted in Atlanta as of Aug. 14, including two openings contractors fluent in Portuguese language. See more