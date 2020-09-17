Peachtree City Firm Named U.S. Minority Exporter of the Year

Aventure Aviation is no stranger to the export game, with the majority of the airplane parts company’s sales going abroad.

And the Peachtree City-based company has the recognition to prove it: the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Export Challenge grant, Georgia’s GLOBE Award and multiple honors from the Small Business Administration over the years.

But its latest accolade has to do with its success both at home and internationally and the team that is responsible for it. Aventure’s staff is as diverse as the many markets its serves, with 70 percent coming from minority backgrounds. That’s one reason it was appointed the Minority Exporter of the Year by the Minority Business Development Agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.

The award was publicized during a virtual “How I Did It” interview series during National Minority Enterprise Development Week, or MED Week, though the company was notified of the honor in August.

“On behalf of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, I applaud your accomplishments, dedication and continuous drive for success,” said David J. Byrd, MBDA’s national director. “We recognize your creativity, ambition, and determination as an example of the contributions minority-owned enterprises make to our economy.”

Aventure President Zaheer Faruqi, a native of Pakistan who runs the company with his sons, gave the credit to his staff.

“Workplace diversity allows us to share unique perspectives while subscribing to our common values, of which community service is most important,” he said in a news release. “Since 95 percent of the world’s consumers are outside the U.S., exporting is necessary for us to increase our market share.”

In addition to its headquarters near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Aventure operates offices in Beijing, Istanbul, London and Toronto.

