Porsche More Than Doubling Atlanta HQ Footprint With Service, Restoration Centers 

Porsche Cars North America’s headquarters near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport is more than doubling its footprint, adding a new service center and a classic restoration facility over the next three years.

The facilities will sit on 33 acres in Hapeville, adjacent to Porsche’s existing 27-acre campus at the northeast corner of the airport’s property.

First in line is the privately developed standalone service-center to be run jointly by two metro-area Porsche dealers: Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter.

With 13 bays, a boutique and a customer reception area, Porsche Service Center South Atlanta will occupy 20,815 square feet on 2.5 acres and is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2021, becoming the brand’s second standalone service center in the U.S.

The rest of the land will be occupied by a parking structure and a new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration Center, where owners can bring in vehicles for repair or restoration using original parts, manuals and techniques.

“Porsche is committed to the United States and our American hometown of Atlanta,” said Kjell Gruner, newly appointed president and CEO. “We see a prime opportunity to continue enhancing the customer experience by expanding our campus for faster service at a unique location next to the world’s busiest airport.”

The Atlanta Experience Center — which contains Porsche’s corporate offices, the 356 restaurant, a museum, event space and a test track — already includes one of only two classic restoration centers in the world, the other being in Porsche’s German hometown of Stuttgart.

The new development will presumably add more dedicated space and expanded capabilities; the news release included artist renderings of the service center but scant details on the restoration facility, which is not set to be completed until 2023.

As part of these expansions, Porsche will also extend its 1.6-mile test track, where owners can take classes to get better acquainted with their new rides and members of the public can enjoy quick spins around the track with professional drivers.

The Porsche Experience Center has welcomed more than 270,000 people since it opened in 2015.

