Porsche Names New Marketing Exec for the U.S.

Porsche Cars North America is bringing back one of its own to head up marketing for the North America from its base in Atlanta.

Pedro Mota, who previously spent 13 years with the German luxury sports car brand in various roles, is returning to become vice president of the Americas after a stint as president over the U.S., Canada and Latin America for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

He starts Oct. 1 and will move from Connecticut to Atlanta for the position.

Mr. Mota’s experience started in Porsche Consulting, then took on various sales leadership roles before becoming vice president for three years in the western U.S., the largest sales territory on the country. He has also held positions at General Motors, Lehman Brothers and Siemens.

He blends global business experience with deep industry knowledge, according to Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer.

“We very much appreciate having a leader of his caliber,” Mr. Zellmer said in a news release.

Mr. Mota holds an INSEAD MBA and a Master’s Degree in electrical engineering from Lisbon Technical University. He is fluent in English, German, French and Portuguese.

As he arrives on the scene in Atlanta, there’s no shortage of assets for Mr. Mota to promote. Porsche is using its new headquarters and test track by the world’s busiest airport to boost the brand on its way to record sales during the first half of 2018.