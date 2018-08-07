Portuguese-born Fraud Protection Company to Double Local Headcount to 60

Fraud protection company Feedzai, which was founded in Portugal and set up an office in Atlanta in 2016, is set to double the headcount locally to 60 by early next year.

Feedzai offers machine learning capabilities that help financial institutions and payment platforms detect and prevent fraud. It prides itself on providing an open platform that can be customized by data scientists and analysts.

Feedzai is part of a wave of companies using next-generation artificial intelligence to fend off security threats. Atlanta, with more than 100 fintech companies including some juggernauts of the digital payments world, has become attractive to foreign firms in the field. Featurespace, a British firm, is another that has set down roots here.

Tech news outlet Hypepotamus broke the story on Feedzai, which also has an office in New York but broke into Atlanta through partnerships with First Data, among other players. The company counts its base as Silicon Valley but maintains its presence in Portugal as well as in financial hubs like Hong Kong and London.

According to Hype, citing company executives, the company has raised $82 million in capital and plans to grow its global workforce to 400 this year.