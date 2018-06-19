Prominent Georgia Tech Alum to Join Carnegie Endowment Board 

Steven A. Denning, a Georgia Tech alumnus whose donations have resulted in $15 million in funding for its business-school programs has been named to the board of trustees for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mr. Denning chairs investment firm General Atlantic LLC, in which joined in 1980. The fund now manages nearly $25 billion and has 13 offices globally, with Mr. Denning personally sitting on boards for a variety of tech public and private tech firms.

Georgia Tech in 2007 announced that Mr. Denning would give $5 million to the Scheller College of Business’s Technology and Management Program. He added another $5 million in 2010, which was matched by a grant for a total of $15 million in funding. The program now carries his name.

Mr. Denning graduated with his Tech bachelor’s degree in business in 1970. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for six years and then earned an MBA at Stanford University as well as an MS from the Naval Postgraduate School. He worked at McKinsey & Co. before joining the investment firm.

His extensive history of community involvement includes two terms as a Georgia Tech advisory board member, membership of the Stanford University Board of Trustees and nonprofit positions with the American Museum of Natural History and The Nature Conservancy. He previously chaired the Council on Foreign Relations, the McKinsey investment Office Advisory Council and has held high-level positions at multiple foundations.

