Purina Launches Operations at Site of Massive Future Factory

Purina has opened operations in Hartwell, taking the first step in a $320 million investment plan that will generate 240 jobs in the northeast Georgia community by 2023.

Political and economic development leaders attended a ribbon-cutting event Monday at a new 190,000-square-foot distribution center on the site that will eventually host a massive pet food plant.

Owned by Swiss food conglomerate Nestle S.A., Purina already has metro Atlanta plant in Fairburn employing 300 people. The company is investing an additional half-billion dollars in its U.S. production and innovation capabilities this year alone.

For more information on Purina jobs, which will span production, engineering, administration and marketing, visit PurinaJobs.com/HartwellOpening.