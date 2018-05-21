Purina Launches Operations at Site of Massive Future Factory

May 21, 2018 | Trevor Williams

Forklift operator Tommy Walters unloads the first pallet of pet food into Nestlé Purina's new distribution center in Hartwell, Georgia. (PRNewsfoto/Nestlé Purina PetCare Company)

Purina has opened operations in Hartwell, taking the first step in a $320 million investment plan that will generate 240 jobs in the northeast Georgia community by 2023. 

Political and economic development leaders attended a ribbon-cutting event Monday at a new 190,000-square-foot distribution center on the site that will eventually host a massive pet food plant. 

Owned by Swiss food conglomerate Nestle S.A., Purina already has metro Atlanta plant in Fairburn employing 300 people. The company is investing an additional half-billion dollars in its U.S. production and innovation capabilities this year alone. 

For more information on Purina jobs, which will span production, engineering, administration and marketing, visit PurinaJobs.com/HartwellOpening

