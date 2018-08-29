Report: Irish Firm Shutting Down Athens Call Center    

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Friday that the Irish call-center firm Voxpro, launched in Athens in 2016 with plans for up to 500 jobs, is shutting down its local office under new Canadian ownership.

TELUS international, a Toronto business process outsourcing outfit, is further consolidating its U.S. operations, and that’s costing some Georgians their jobs as Voxpro staff is folded into other TELUS offices, mainly in California and Nevada.

The acquisition took place a year ago, at which time TELUS praised Voxpro’s U.S. presence, including its Athens office, as an asset for its expansion into the American market.

At the time, Cork, Ireland-based Voxpro had 2,700 employees globally and had just opened a new Dublin office. The number employed in Athens peaked at 80, according to the Banner-Herald, but stood at about 50 this week.

In a statement to the newspaper, Voxpro executives said the company was committed to a “flexible transition” for employees and that some would stay on and work remotely.

Voxpro’s original plans for its Athens “Center of Excellence” called for a $4 million investment; the company said it had chosen the Georgia city for its cultural fit. Athens is home to the University of Georgia and boasts a thriving music and nightlife scene. Voxpro itself was founded in an Irish pub and prides itself on a laid-back culture. Read more about Voxpro’s recruitment and history here.

Shortly after Voxpro’s arrival, Sysnet Global Solutions also said it would put 500 jobs in metro Atlanta. That Brookhaven center is still operational.

