Savannah’s JCB Expands Canadian Government Ties With Excavator Deal

JCB, the British-owned provider of construction equipment with a plant in Savannah, has won an order from the Canadian government valued at CAD 2.5 million (about $1.85 million).

The order for 10 large excavators and wheel loading shovels will go to the Canadian army and the country’s agriculture department, as well as to the Blanc Sablon Airport on the coast of Quebec.

JCB has a history of providing its machines to the U.S. military and has an established government sales division. It has also been written into a Canadian defense contract for backhoes and skid steer loaders.

“After more than a decade of providing rugged construction machines for U.S. government applications, we’re excited to grow our relationship with the Government of Canada,” said Scott Whitehurst, government sales manager at JCB North America, said in a news release.

The deal was announced a few weeks before companies from Georgia and other Southern states will head to Quebec June 2-4 to join the Southeast U.S. Canadian Provinces Alliance annual meeting, which this year will focus on “smart mobility” solutions in the sectors of artificial intelligence, smart cities, transport and logistics.

