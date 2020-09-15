Secureworks to Acquire Montreal-based Delve

September 15, 2020 | Trevor Williams

Atlanta-based software firm Secureworks is acquiring Delve Laboratories Inc., founded in Montreal, to upgrade its cloud security portfolio.  

Delve has an artificial intelligence solution that scans companies’ network assets for vulnerabilities, letting them know which weak points to address first. The Delve solution will be integrated into Secureworks’ Red Cloak  platform this quarter.  

The deal is expected to close in Secureworks’ fiscal third quarter of 2021; the terms were not disclosed. Delve has 25 employees and operates offices in New York and San Francisco along with its Montreal headquarters.  

