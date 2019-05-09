Spanish Auto Supplier Picks Augusta for $12M Factory Investment

A Barcelona-based company supplying components that absorb vibration to reduce noise in car interiors has pledged to spend $12 million on an Augusta factory, hiring 45 people.

Spain’s Acoustics and Insulation Techniques makes soundproofing materials for the automotive and building sectors, counting among its customers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo — all of which have manufacturing plants in the South.

Executives said the company selected Richmond County thanks to the business friendliness of the local and state governments, as well as proximity to customers and ports.

“Georgia has made it evident through its committed support and profound involvement at both the local and state level to help us achieve our business goals through excellent communication and interesting incentives for a startup company trying to develop a new business in the United States,” said Antonio Pomés, CEO of AIT Group and president of AIT Group USA Inc., said in a news release issued by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

It’s unclear from the release whether the company plans to manufacture its full line of products here, or just those that go into cars. Most products are made in large rolls of laminate, then shipped to the Tier 1 auto suppliers who feed components directly into the OEM factories.

AIT’s website says the company “cherishes silence” and offers a slideshow of its Spanish factory. Eighty-five percent of production is exported, and AIT’s products are the result of 60 years of research and development.

