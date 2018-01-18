Squires Patton Boggs Opens Atlanta Office

Squires Patton Boggs, one of the world’s largest law firms, has planted its flag in Atlanta, hiring away three partners from Dentons, another giant that entered Atlanta just a few years ago through an acquisition.

Squires Patton Boggs sees the world as its territory, boasting 47 offices in 20 countries and affiliate relationships with firms in Asia and Latin America. The firm has 15 offices in Europe, nine in Asia and four in the Middle East, with geographic practice areas focused on Africa, Germany, Italy, India and Ukraine.

The new office will be led by Ann-Marie McGaughey, former head of global cross-border transactions for Dentons, underscoring how the team in Atlanta will focus on bridging local relationships with its global expertise.

Ms. McGaughey is an expert on global mergers and acquisitions, having worked extensively with foreign companies in the U.S. market.

She is joined by Petrina McDaniel, a commercial litigator with a strong focus on regulatory compliance, and Wayne Bradley, who works with foreign and domestic public and private companies on all manner of transactions, with a depth of experience in the paper and corrugated packaging sector — a key industry for Georgia.

The firm had been eyeing Atlanta for awhile, so the time was right as the city’s economy continues to expand, according to the firm’s global CEO.

“We have long had interest in building upon our existing ties in Atlanta and the addition of this dynamic group gives us a natural entry point into one of the country’s largest and most exciting markets,” said Mark Ruehlmann.

The announcement of the firm’s new office comes the same day Atlanta was named to the top-20 potential cities for Amazon’s $5 billion HQ2.

