Swedish Chamber Names New Executive Director 

The Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia has named a new executive director with 20 years of experience living and working in the United States.

Ida Pond, who came to the U.S. to study in 1998, has a bachelor’s degree in public relations as well as an MBA from Mercer University. She has worked in client relations and wealth management, as well as teaching and now serving on the board of Atlanta’s Svenska Skolan (Swedish school).

Ms. Pond replaces Sara Persson, who was recently married in Sweden and is planning to move back to her hometown of Karlstad, where she met her American husband three years ago. He works for the Swedish company Valmet.

Ms. Persson looks forward to living a bit closer to nature and says she’ll miss Atlanta’s warmth — both weather and people-wise — but not the big-city traffic.

“I think the best memories in general have been connecting with so many different members, people, companies and organizations. I have learnt so much in the process. One of the best things about my time has also been working with our talented trainees, following their journey and watching them grow has been so rewarding,” she said in a notice on the chamber’s website.

Ms. Pond, meanwhile, says she’s always seen the value of what the chamber does, both in promoting trade and knitting together the Swedish community.

“I applied for this position because it is always something I have been interested in, but the opportunity for me to apply hasn’t presented itself until now,” she said, also in a post on the chamber’s website. “I also believe that the chamber serves as a great way for Swedes in Georgia to connect in general. Many of my closest friends I have met through SACC-GA and other Swedish organizations in Atlanta.”

Ms. Pond was previously involved in the chamber’s young professionals group, the Viking Club. She is originally from Örebro, Sweden. She lives in Dunwoody with her husband and two children.

The chamber is preparing for its 33rd annual Lucia Gala on Dec. 15, an affair that highlights Swedish holiday tradition. This year’s event will be held at the Druid Hills Golf Club, where the chamber expects 150 guests. Learn more and sign up here.

