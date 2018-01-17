Swedish Chamber Promotes Education, Job Programs

Atlantans have been invited to apply for opportunities to boost their education levels and careers in Sweden.

The Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia is promoting the Linnaeus Scholarship, whereby students can receive a full ride for a one-year master’s of international business strategy at Linnaeus University in Kalmar, Sweden.

Classes are taught in English, and an internship is included in the program. Applications including a resume and letter of interest are due Jan. 25. (A bachelor’s in business or a related field in the U.S. is required. More here.)

As for internships, Sweden is also aiming to woo top U.S. tech talent through the chamber’s lauded trainee program, which offers visas for up to a 18 months to work at tech firm in Sweden, a powerhouse in manufacturing and technology despite its small population. See the full list of positions here.

American companies can also avail themselves of this program by bringing in Swedish trainees on a J-1 visa. The Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce will manage the recruitment process and present qualified candidates. Learn more about that program here.

The chamber also sent a recent notice that a Swedish law student, Jesper Fahlgren, is seeking an internship in Atlanta. Contact the chamber at info@sacc-georgia.org with any information.

Learn more at sacc-georgia.org or find three upcoming events being promoted by the chamber below:

Jan 18 – DACC Dinner & Speech

Mar 12 – Lunch & Learn with Helle

Apr 12 – SACC-GA AGM & Member Appreciation