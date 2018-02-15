Swiss Bottle Cap Manufacturer to Put $25 Million Plant in Newnan

Switzerland’s Corvaglia Group will set up a $25 million factory in Newnan, its first U.S. plant, by the end of this year.

The beverage-industry supplier said it will use proprietary manufacturing molds to make one-piece caps for plastic bottles. The company is known for highly automated plants that help it supply caps for 20 percent of PET bottles globally. A Georgia Department of Economic Development announcement promises “a variety of advanced manufacturing jobs” but doesn’t list a number.

Corvaglia, the release said, also plans to install digital printers in the Newnan site as it continues to partner with customers to improve designs and integration with production lines.

Founded in 1991, Corvaglia also has plants in Switzerland and Mexico and employs 275 people globally. The company joins many Swiss companies like Purina and Interoll with factories in the state, working closely with Coweta County on the relocation.

“This is a major strategic step in corvaglia’s history that positions us well to serve the U.S. market,” said Corvaglia Closures USA President and General Manager James B. Fisher. “The Newnan, Ga., location positions us well for operational success, and the sense of community aligns with our core values.”

