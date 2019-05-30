Swiss Firm to Hire 93 in Gwinnett Factory Relocation

Gwinnett County officials announced during a visit to Switzerland that Elma Electronic Inc. would hire 93 people at a new factory in Lawrenceville.

The Swiss subsidiary with a U.S. base in Fremont, Calif., is consolidating cabinet manufacturing in Georgia, where it already had a facility inherited after acquiring a division of Scientific Atlanta in 2004. The new factory will have 150,000 square feet, paving the way for long-term growth, the company said.

“It was very important that we find a site close to our existing location to minimize any quality of life impact on our current employees and we are extremely pleased with the results,” said Shan Morgan, president of Elma Electronic Inc., said in a Partnership Gwinnett news release.

Some of Elma’s rugged cabinets are used by the military, aerospace and industrial sectors to protect important equipment like servers, even in harsh environments or during events like earthquakes.

Locally, the company will mainly produce the Optima Stantron line of racks used mainly to house audio and video equipment and cabling for broadcast and media systems. The new factory is slated to open in July.

Founded in 1960, Elma Electronic AG’s product portfolio also includes circuit boards, power supplies, cooling fans and more.

Gwinnett Chamber leaders, visiting the headquarters in Wetzikon, Switzerland, said the company fits well with its strategy to build on the county’s strength in advanced manufacturing and global business.

