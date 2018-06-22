Swiss Manufacturer Opens Doors in Gwinnett 

A Swiss manufacturer that had announced it would set up shop close to its sister German firm in Gwinnett County held its official grand opening Thursday.

Gezolan LP, which makes rubber-like granules that provide surfaces for playgrounds, track and field venues and other settings, picked the city of Buford to be near Kraiburg TPE, which blazed the trail in Georgia. Based in separate countries, they’re owned by the same parent company.

Gezolan’s Gwinnett facility is the company’s U.S. headquarters and first factory outside Switzerland, according to Partnership Gwinnett.

The official opening occurred a day after Global Atlanta talked Swiss investment with the country’s consul general in Atlanta, Peter Zimmerli, who emphasized the role of innovation in the Swiss economy.

Gezolan employs about 15 right now but plans to double that by the end of the year.

A banner at the event said, “American made, Swiss engineered.”

Kraiburg TPE won the Gwinnett Chamber’s Movers and Makers Award for small manufacturer of the year in 2017.

Nearly 50 Swiss companies operate in Georgia.

