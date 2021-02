Freshly, a meal subscription service owned by Switzerland-based food giant Nestlé’s U.S. unit, is set to invest $3.2 million in a distribution center in Austell.

The company plans to hire 150 at the outset, increasing that total to 250 at the 134,000-square-foot facility in Cobb County by the end of this year.

The first Freshly facility in the Southeast U.S. is located at 7895 Third Flag Parkway.

For information on jobs, click here.