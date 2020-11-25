Thai-Owned Fiber Manufacturer Expands in Georgia 

FiberVisions Corp., a foreign-owned but locally grown manufacturer of fibers for personal care products, is to extend its half-century in Georgia with a $48 million expansion that will create 21 jobs in Newton County.

A subsidiary of Indorama Ventures Public Co. in Thailand, FiberVisions’ new production line is a response to increased demand for synthetic fibers used in non-woven products like face masks and baby wipes during the pandemic. The company also polyolefin fibers used in diapers and other hygienic products.

FiberVisions has had a presence in Georgia since the 1960s, when it emerged as the fibers arm of Hercules Inc. and began producing filament fibers for the carpet and furnishings sector. Between its Covington factory and a plant in Athens, the company employs 350 people in the state. Indorama acquired the Duluth-based firm from a private-equity group in 2012.

Newton County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director David Bernd said the announcement is a milestone not only for the company, but also for the county.

“It reinforces our belief and trust in the fact that the IDA’s economic development vision and workforce development strategies are paying off,” Mr. Bernd said in a news release issued by Gov. Brian Kemp. “Here’s to another 50 years of the FiberVisions family being a vital and close partner in the region!”

Also cited in the release is FiberVisions CEO Tom Zaiser, who outlined the company’s global manufacturing presence during a 2019 event in Atlanta with the Thailand Investment Board.

Mr. Zaiser outlined how the company built a joint-venture plant in Thailand to hedge against rising costs in China, which remains its core manufacturing hub in Asia. FiberVisions also has a factory in Denmark.

