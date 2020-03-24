Southeast U.S. Korean Chamber of Commerce Launches ‘COVID-19 Impact’ Conferences

During this period of “social distancing” and online collaboration, the Southeast U.S. Korean Chamber of Commerce is launching a series of web-based “COVID-19 Impact” video conferences.

The conferences are to feature guest speakers from around the world on a variety of topics including banking, the economy, human resource issues, taxes, trade unemployment, H.R. 6201 Families First Coronavirus Response Act, best practices for remote work and the future of education.

The “Impact” conferences are to be held as often as possible, but typically on Fridays from 12:45 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. EST, according to Jim Whitcomb, SEUSKCC president.

“The Impact conferences will be short and concise. They will consist of a 15-20 minute presentation by a subject matter expert followed by 10-15 minutes and questions and answers,” Mr. Whitcomb told Global Atlanta.

The Atlanta based CPA-led business advisory and professional services firm, Aprio is hosting the conferences using Zoom technology.

To join a COVID-19 Impact conference, go to the chamber’s website at www.seuskcc.org/covid-19-conferences.html. The meeting links and dial-in details are to provided on the site.

Attendance at the conferences is to be free for chamber members. Non-members who are interested in participating in the conferences are encouraged to join the chamber.

Jim Glassman, head economist of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Commercial Bank, is to be featured at the first session on Friday, March 27.

Session 2 is to feature Lt. General In-bum Chun (ret.) who has attended chamber events in years past and is provide an in-country update on how Korea is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. This session is to be held at 9:30 a.m. EST on Monday, March 30, an exception to the scheduled Friday calls.

Session 3 is to feature a tax expert from Aprio who will share information regarding corporate and personal tax implications of COVID-19 on Friday, April 3.

“During this uncertain time one thing is certain,” Mr. Whitcomb said. “We are in this together and we will beat COVID-19 together. In these unprecedented times it is important that we work together to support all those impacted.”