Top Chinese Provincial Official to Headline Atlanta Trade Forum July 12

The top government official from China’s Shaanxi province will lead a business delegation to Atlanta July 12, headlining an investment and trade forum that will include companies in the technology, construction and logistics sectors.

Hu Heping is general secretary of the Communist Party of China’s provincial committee for Shaanxi. As a party leader, his position differs from the head of government chosen by legislators in January, but in the Communist-led country, he holds the higher rank. (He also served as governor from 2016-17.)

Mr. Hu and the delegation will be accompanied by the provincial lead for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, or CCPIT, which is the point organization for outbound Chinese trade missions.

Home to the famed Terra Cotta Warriors, Shaanxi’s capital city of Xi’an has nearly 10 million people and is known for its high-tech industry, strong universities and historic role as the starting point for the ancient Silk Road.

The visit will come less than a week after the U.S. and China touched off an exchange of tariffs that some fear will become a full-on trade war.

In an effort to persuade China to level the playing field for American companies in the massive Chinese market, the Trump administration imposed 25 percent duties on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods starting July 6.

China’s dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs, imposed at the same rate on a list of hundreds of American products including planes, cars and farm products, went into effect simultaneously.

The seminar with Shaanxi will be held July 12 from 2-5 p.m., at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast Hotel, Conference Room on F1 at 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

RSVP to Gabrielle Oliverio from the Georgia Department of Economic Development at ProtocolIntern@georgia.org by July 9.