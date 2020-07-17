Trade Leads: Georgia Chicken, Lumber and Wine Wanted

Georgia’s trade offices continue to field requests for U.S.-made products and raw materials at a time when trade remains relatively dampened as economies grapple with COVID-19.

In China, where the country is aiming to purchase more agricultural products to meet the terms of a trade deal signed with the U.S. in January, the state’s Shanghai found importers requesting chicken paws (feet), wings and legs. This comes after China lifted a longstanding ban on American chicken in November, though it has recently imposed restrictions on some U.S. companies over COVID-19.

In Brazil, buyers want frozen vegetables, lobster and wine, along with diapers and household cleaning products, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Despite its own extensive forestry sector, Canada, is seeking Georgia lumber — a product the state has in great supply.

Companies that can fulfill these requests can contact GDEcD’s Josh Jacob at jjacob@georgia.org for more information. The department also offers listings in a free online export directory, where buyers can find products and services offered by Georgia-based companies.