Two Israeli Startups Among Techstars Atlanta’s Third Annual Class 

Two Israeli companies are among the 10 new startups chosen for the third annual Techstars Atlanta class in 2018.

The local branch of international accelerator program has graduated 20 companies over two years since it was inaugurated in 2016, with firms hailing from Latvia, Nigeria, Canada and Israel, where leaders of the program have recruited heavily.

Both Israeli startups in this year’s class are based in Tel Aviv, a key target city for metro Atlanta technology business recruiters. Cemento helps construction companies and contractors manage their subcontractors, while Fixel helps marketers rank contacts based on engagement. Israel is the only foreign country represented in this year’s class, though a recruitment event was held in Lagos, Nigeria, in March.

As usual, Techstars has a healthy mix of local startups and participation from throughout the U.S., with six states represented overall. The 90-day program starts in August, focusing intensely on mentorship at the outset and then culminating in a “demo day” where companies pitch for funds.

Learn more about the program in this Global Atlanta story.

See the full list of this year’s companies below:

BigTeam (Atlanta, GA) | A platform that allows modern marketing, product, customer experience, and innovation teams to generate actionable feedback from employees, clients, and stakeholders.

CaribShopper (Miami, FL) | A platform that enables underbanked customers in developing nations with the ability to participate in e-commerce by providing them with accessible cash-to-credit facilities and simplified freight-forwarding.

Case Status (Charleston, SC) | An application that assists attorneys in keeping clients up-to-date on case status, allowing them to focus on more high-value work.

Cemento (Tel Aviv, Israel) | A commercial real estate construction collaboration application for general contractors and subcontractors that provides visibility to all stakeholders to ensure that projects are delivered on time and on budget.

CommissionTrac (Atlanta, GA) | A cloud-based software for commercial real estate firms that streamlines tedious back office accounting and commission management.

Fixel (Tel Aviv, Israel) | A fully-autonomous platform that helps marketers create and manage more efficient customer segments by ranking them based on their level of engagement.

Motivo (Chattanooga, TN) | An online platform that connects aspiring mental health professionals seeking licensure with clinical supervisors through live, HIPAA-compliant video.

PadSplit (Atlanta, GA) | A solution for landlords that enables them to provide affordable shared living experiences to the workforce.

PowerSpike (Albany, NY) | A platform that connects streamers with brands in a fully-managed eSports influencer marketing platform.

SAWA (Cincinnati, OH) | A virtual graphic designer that allows teams to create consistent, branded designs for commonly needed communications.