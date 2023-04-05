The World Affairs Council of Atlanta’s Young Leaders are inviting under-40 professionals from the city to apply for a transatlantic leadership development trip to Berlin in October.

On the weeklong trip Oct. 13-21, the group will meet with German elected officials, visit company headquarters and government institutions and explore historic sites and cultural landmarks.

An overnight side trip to Dresden, the capital of Saxony, is also planned during the latter part of the trip.

The goal of the trip is to foster understanding between the U.S. and Europe and to deepen Atlanta’s ties with the continent, all while improving travelers’ own international networks in their respective sectors of influence.

Participants will be selected based on their “ability and desire to leverage their travel experiences to bolster their professional and civic leadership.”

Applicants must be non-German citizens under 40 years old with a track record of leadership, demonstrated interest in Germany and active participation in the council’s young leaders program. A 500-word essay and a letter from a supervisor will be required with the application. Those chosen for the trip must pay $250 toward the travel costs.

Learn more and apply by April 30 at https://www.wacatlanta.org/germany2023