UPS Appoints New China President

United Parcel Service Inc. has appointed a 26-year veteran of the company to lead China operations that include 6,000 employees and major air hubs in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Michelle Ho comes most recently from the position of president for the South Asia district of UPS Asia, but earlier in her career she was financial controller of UPS China, transitioning the company into a wholly-owned subsidiary. UPS has operated in China for more than three decades.

Ms. Ho said she has watched China’s transformation from a low-end manufacturing society to an economy built on innovation, value-added production and consumer spending. The company remains committed to helping Chinese companies better tap into global markets, she added in a news release.

“I am excited to be able to lead UPS’s efforts in this key market, in providing Chinese businesses – big and small – with comprehensive logistics solutions that will enable them to trade more efficiently around the world,” Ms. Ho said.

Despite a tense trade environment, UPS recently signed another 10-year agreement on its intra-China air hub in Shanghai, where it sorts 17,000 packages per hour and operates 44 weekly flights connecting to more than 200 countries and territories. The Asia hub in Shenzhen will see a 50 percent capacity increase to prepare for expected demand growth, the company said.