UPS Backs ‘Women Export University’ Program for 20 Businesses

The Atlanta Mayor’s Office of International Affairs and United Parcel Service Inc. are banding together to build the resiliency of local female-owned businesses by helping them sell abroad.

The free Women Export University program is to be held in four-hour increments over four months. It will include workshops, personal consultations and training and resources on exporting, with a heavy focus on optimizing the companies’ websites for global commerce.

Only 20 slots are available for companies that are at least 30 percent owned, managed and controlled by women. To be eligible, the company must be based in metro Atlanta (legally registered) and have existing sales (no pre-revenue startups), a functioning website and a clear business plan.

UPS has long had a strong commitment to connecting female entrepreneurs with the global economy, though much of that activity has taken place in emerging markets around the world. UPS is also a major advocate for cross-border e-commerce and smoother customs facilitation.

Last February, the company announced a partnership with the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative and USAID to provide training, promote entrepreneurship and address regulatory barriers that hinder female exporters.

According to the Women Export University program website, UPS has found that exporting firms in developing countries employ more women than their non-exporting counterparts. Women working at advanced exporting firms have better access to advancement, ownership and education, helping close the gender gap when it comes to wealth creation and societal bargaining power.

Dec. 4 is the application deadline. To apply click here.

For questions about the program, contact Cesar Vence, MOIA Deputy Director at cvence@atlantaga.gov.