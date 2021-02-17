UPS Sells Freight Business to Montreal Firm 

February 16, 2021 | Trevor Williams

Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. has sold its freight business to Montreal-based TFI International in a deal valued at $800 million. 

UPS Freight posted $3.15 billion in revenues in 2020; it will join TFI under a new umbrella, TForce Freight, which gets 197 facilities in the deal, 50 of which are leased.

TForce will continue to serve UPS’s less-than-truckload needs across North America, the companies announced in January. UPS is said to be exiting the trucking business to focus on its package-delivery network as deliveries soar amid the pandemic. 

The transaction is being conducted on a cash- and debt-free basis. TFI said it plans to spend upward of $50 million to improve efficiencies and boost margin with the newly added fleet. TFI has acquired 90 companies since 2008 and is one of the largest trucking companies in North America. 

