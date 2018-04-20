UserIQ Buys Indian Startup to Improve Mobile Offering

UserIQ, an Atlanta-based company that helps software firms guide customers through the use of their products, has acquired an Indian startup.

The company’s purchase of Bangalore-based Appunfold will improve its “customer onboarding” campaigns by providing better analytics and improving the user experience across multiple devices.

“Our goal at UserIQ is to guide users to success in every moment, regardless of the device being used,” said Aaron Aycock, founder and chief product officer of UserIQ, in a news release.

UserIQ’s products include walkthroughs, guided product tours and help centers that demystify the use of newly downloaded software and apps, helping software-as-a-service firms better demonstrate their utility and improve customer retention rates. The company can also track user behavior within software products.

By joining UserIQ, the Appunfold team will become the Atlanta company’s first international office and development center, according to a UserIQ blog post. Appunfold’s service, launched six months ago, will be beta tested by UserIQ by the end of the second quarter.

“Businesses are adopting mobile as a key strategy given the rapid consumer shift. Now, as part of UserIQ, we will be able to continue pursuing our mission at the scale required for the fast-growing SaaS world,” founders Sudhakar Mylsamy & Satya Ganni wrote in an announcement on the Appunfold website.

UserIQ was founded in 2014. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More about Appunfold’s products here: