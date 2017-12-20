West Georgia Nets Another Korean Auto Investor

West Georgia has attracted yet another Korean auto supplier, this time a $35 million investment that will create 110 jobs.

Daesol Material Georgia, a sister company to existing Kia Motors supplier Daehon Solution, is putting a new 120,000-square-foot factory in Harris County, just north of Columbus.

The Daesol plant will supply Daehon with automotive fiber padding for door panels, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, which announced the deal Dec. 20.

It’s the latest in a flood of Korean investment since Kia set up shop in West Point, Ga., making more than 300,000 cars per year.