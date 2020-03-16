With the U.S. travel ban now in effect for the United Kingdom and Ireland, Delta Air Lines has further trimmed service from Atlanta to the continent, with only a limited number of direct flights operating out of its hometown hub.

As of March 15, Delta is still offering daily service from Atlanta to Amsterdam, Paris and London-Heathrow. Change fees have been waived through May 31 for those holding tickets to Europe, the U.K. and Ireland. Fares have been capped through March 22. Delta is also flying to Amsterdam out of Detroit and to London from New York-JFK.

Of course, this schedule has to be taken with a grain of salt; the only constant has been change in the last few weeks for Delta, which has been hit hard by the plummeting demand caused by what is now a global pandemic. The EU Monday unveiled a proposal to limit inbound travel into the bloc, which could also limit Delta’s plans to keep flights open.

Delta’s flights from Atlanta to Argentina, Colombia and many other Latin American or Caribbean destinations have also been curtailed.

Airlines in the U.S. have asked the Trump administration for up to $50 billion in short-term support; a domestic travel ban is not yet under consideration, though the White House announced new guidelines urging all Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more people for the next 15 days.

Delta has asked passengers whose flights are more than 72 hours out not to contact customer service in order to free up lines and staff to handle requests from those with more urgent travel plans.

Check news.delta.com for the most up-to-date information.