Wood Pellet Exporter to Build Fourth South Georgia Plant 

A local supplier of wood pellets to the European Union is building its fourth plant in south Georgia, investing $15 million and planning to hire 35 people at a new plant in Brantley County.

Fram Renewable Fuels LLC launched in 2005 with the goal of shipping pellets across the Atlantic to be burned for energy in the eco-conscious European market, both in power plants and at homes.

The new plant in the city of Nahunta, Ga., is expected to help meet growing demand from Europe’s industrial market, according to a news release.

Fram is named for a ship used by 19th-century Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen. The new plant, Archer Forest Products LLC is presumably named after the shipwright who designed the Fram with special materials and specifications to withstand pressure from ice when plying the northern seas, according to the company.

Brantley County is located near the Port of Savannah and becomes part of a constellation of Fram plants located in the rural Georgia counties of Appling, Telfair and Jeff Davis.