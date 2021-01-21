World Affairs Council Triple-Matching Donations to Reach New Fundraising Goal 

The board of directors of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta is tripling any donations made to the organization through the end of January.

That means any contribution this month goes three times as far — with a $25 donation becoming $75, for instance — until the council raises another $10,000.

The campaign started in December as a way to close out 2020 with $1,000 for every year since the council began fostering international-affairs dialogues a decade ago.

After reaching that year-end goal, select members of the board renewed the promise of a triple-match as a way to challenge the council to do it again.

With its model largely based around in-person luncheons, evening receptions, member forums and large events like its annual Global Health Summit and International Women’s Day breakfast, the council has been forced to pivot to an all-digital model during the pandemic, like many organizations losing a portion of its event revenue in the process.

Since last March, the council has held more than 70 virtual events with more than 6,000 attendees here and around the world.

These forums, many of which are still viewable on the council’s YouTube channel, featured an array of expert speakers, executives, diplomats, policy makers, educators, nonprofit leaders and more.

In a tumultuous year for elections, the council held several discussions focused on processes around voting and the exercise of democratic rights in the United States.

Within the last week, the council hosted a conversation with the British Ambassador to the United States on the U.K.’s shared goals with the incoming Biden administration, along with a members-only program on “Democracy Under Siege.”

Editor’s note: The World Affairs Council of Atlanta is an annual sponsor of Global Atlanta.