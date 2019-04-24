Young Leaders Free China Training Trip Seeks Applicants From Tax, Finance Fields

Backed by the Confucius Institute at Georgia State University, the World Affairs Council of Atlanta is once again facilitating a free trip for young professionals to experience business in China.

This time, the council is seeking applicants from the tax and finance fields for a two-week, three-city training program July 15-26 exploring the use of tax policy to promote international trade.

The topic for the Chinese government-funded program seems timely given that the U.S. and China are locked in talks aimed at avoiding the escalation of a trade war in which the Trump administration has used tariffs on Chinese goods as his main bargaining chip.

Five slots are available, and applications are due May 17. Applicants must be members of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta’s Young Leaders, but they can join and apply by contacting Alice Dossche at adossche@gsu.edu.

The trip will cover the cities of Beijing, Guangzhou and Foshan.

Previous Young Leaders trips have focused on technology, then entrepreneurship. See Global Atlanta’s previous reporting:

Atlanta Young Leaders Head to China With Open Minds