Atlanta Cloud Software Provider With India Ties Acquires New York Firm

ProArch, a software firm based in Alpharetta with ties in India and beyond, has acquired a New York-based company to strengthen its U.S. operations.

The company has more than 200 customers and 215 employees worldwide and offices in London, Singapore and multiple cities in India, but last year the company began looking to build out its U.S. client base by combining with a complementary firm.

ProArch announced this week it had acquired Rochester-based iV4, which has 60 employees spread across offices in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

Executives noted that the corporate cultures meshed well and that the move would enhance the company’s software development offerings, which focus on cloud-based product development and solutions involving databases, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

ProArch CEO Santosh Kaveti said in a news release that the move would give employees at both firms heightened opportunities, in contrast to the consolidation story that plays out in many mergers.

“As we experience accelerated growth through new client acquisition, the inevitable outcome will be new roles and promotion opportunities for our people. That today is arguably more important than ever before,” Mr. Kaveti said.

Mr. Kaveti’s family runs the Yashoda Foundation in Secunderabad, India, near the tech hub of Hyderabad, where ProArch has an office. ProArch says the nonprofit provides services to children and families via community learning centers in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. ProArch’s other India offices are located in Pune and Bangalore.

